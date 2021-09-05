Iran finish 2020 Paralympics in 13th place
TOKYO – Iran delegation came 13th in the 2020 Paralympic Games with a total of 12 gold medals.
The Iranian para athletes won historic 12 gold medals as well as 11 silvers and one bronze.
Iran sent 62 athletes to Tokyo in 10 sports.
The Persians finished 15th in 2016 with 24 medals after winning eight golds, nine silvers and seven bronzes.
About 4,400 competitors from more than 160 countries competed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics before it was delayed by a year.
Gold medal winners:
Rouhollah Rostami – powerlifting
Vahid Nouri – judo
Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzade – judo
Amir Khosravani – long jump
Mahdi Olad – shot put
Hashemiyeh Motaghian – javelin throw
Sareh Javanmardi - shooting
Saeid Afrooz – javelin throw
Zahra Nemati – archery
Hamed Amiri – javelin throw
Asghar Azizi Aghdam – taekwondo
Iran sitting volleyball team
Silver medal winners:
Amir Jafari – powerlifting
Hamed Solhipour – powerlifting
Mansour Pourmirzaei – powerlifting
Ali Pirouj – javelin throw
Sadegh Beyt Sayah – javelin throw
Amanollah Papi – javelin throw
Alireza Mokhtari – shot put
Sajad Mohammadian – shot put
Mahdi Olad – discus throw
Ramezan Biabani – archery
Mahdi Pourrahnama – taekwondo
Bronze medal winner:
Saman Razi – powerlifting
