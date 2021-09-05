Iran finish 2020 Paralympics in 13th place

TOKYO – Iran delegation came 13th in the 2020 Paralympic Games with a total of 12 gold medals.

The Iranian para athletes won historic 12 gold medals as well as 11 silvers and one bronze.

Iran sent 62 athletes to Tokyo in 10 sports.

The Persians finished 15th in 2016 with 24 medals after winning eight golds, nine silvers and seven bronzes.

About 4,400 competitors from more than 160 countries competed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics before it was delayed by a year.

Gold medal winners:

Rouhollah Rostami – powerlifting

Vahid Nouri – judo

Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzade – judo

Amir Khosravani – long jump

Mahdi Olad – shot put

Hashemiyeh Motaghian – javelin throw

Sareh Javanmardi - shooting

Saeid Afrooz – javelin throw

Zahra Nemati – archery

Hamed Amiri – javelin throw

Asghar Azizi Aghdam – taekwondo

Iran sitting volleyball team



Silver medal winners:

Amir Jafari – powerlifting

Hamed Solhipour – powerlifting

Mansour Pourmirzaei – powerlifting

Ali Pirouj – javelin throw

Sadegh Beyt Sayah – javelin throw

Amanollah Papi – javelin throw

Alireza Mokhtari – shot put

Sajad Mohammadian – shot put

Mahdi Olad – discus throw

Ramezan Biabani – archery

Mahdi Pourrahnama – taekwondo

Bronze medal winner:

Saman Razi – powerlifting