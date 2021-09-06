Iranian photographers honored at Tajikistan Aqua exhibit

TEHRAN – Several Iranian won awards in various categories of the 3rd Aqua International Salon of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Water is the central theme of the exhibition, which is organized annually by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) and the Focus Photo Club, Iran’s branch of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP).



Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh won the FPC Trophy in the open color section for “Gear”, an abstract photo depicting a man who is running a number of gears.

Mohammadreza Masumi received the same award in the people section for his photo “Stop Motion”, while Kazemi Bumeh won the FIAP Ribbon for his photo “Chicken”, which shows a nomad woman selling chickens.

“Ashura” by Hadi Dehghanpur and “Molod” by Mohammad Esteki won honorable mentions in this category.

“Blue Dawn” by Seyyed Ali Dormiani-Bozorg was awarded a FIAP Ribbon in the landscape section. The photo shows Badab-e Surt, a beautiful natural spring in Iran at the crack of dawn.

Mohammad Esteki’s photo “Move” depicting a walking man in a desert won the FPC Trophy in this section.

Mohammadreza Masumi’s “Full Color” and Mehdi Parsaian’s “Nature Painting” received honorable mentions in the landscape section.

The FPC Trophy in the open monochrome went to Mohammad Esteki for “Elina Eyes”. “Non-Stop” by Mehdi Parsaian, “Miners” by Marjan Taqipur Fahandari and “Freedom” by Ensieh Abdollahimehr won honorable mentions.

The FIAP Light Blue Badge, which is the grand prize of the exhibition, was given to Minko Mihaylov from Bulgaria.

A jury composed of Seyyed Ehsan Mortazavi, Djordje Vukicevic, and Özlem Gün Bingöl selected the winners.

The jury also awarded some photographers in the categories of water and travel. No Iranian photographer could win the main prizes in these sections.

In the travel category, “My House” by Seyyed Ali Dormiani Bozorg, “Amir Chakhmaq Square” by Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh and “Sar Aqa Seyyed” by Amir Kianersi received honorable mentions.

Hadi Dehqanpur’s won an honorable mention for his photo “Thirsty” in the water section.

Photo: “Full Color” by Mohammadreza Masumi received an honorable mention in the landscape section of the 3rd Aqua International Salon of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

