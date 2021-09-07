“Sashenka” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – British historian Simon Sebag Montefiore’s book “Sashenka” has been published in Persian.

Published by Ketabsaraye Tandis, the book has been translated into Persian by Afaq Zargarian.

The story is set in St. Petersburg during winter 1916 when Russia is on the brink of revolution. Outside the Smolny Institute for Noble Young Ladies, an English governess is waiting for her young charge to be released from school. But so are the Tsar’s secret police.

Beautiful and headstrong, Sashenka Zeitlin is just sixteen. As her mother parties with Rasputin and her dissolute friends, Sashenka slips into the frozen night to play her part in a dangerous game of conspiracy and seduction.

Twenty years on, Sashenka has a powerful husband with whom she has two children. Around her people are disappearing, but her own family is safe. But she’s about to embark on a forbidden love affair, which will have devastating consequences.

Sashenka’s story lies hidden for half a century until a young historian goes deep into Stalin’s private archives and uncovers a heart-breaking tale of passion and betrayal, savage cruelty and unexpected heroism - and one woman forced to make an unbearable choice.

Montefiore is the author of the global bestsellers “The Romanovs” and “Jerusalem: the Biography”, “Stalin: the Court of the Red Tsar” and “Young Stalin” and the novels “Sashenka” and “One Night in Winter” and “Red Sky at Noon”.

His books are published in 48 languages and are worldwide bestsellers. He has won prizes in both non-fiction and fiction. He read history at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge University, where he received his Ph.D.

“The Romanovs” is his latest history book. He has now completed his Moscow Trilogy featuring “Sashenka”, “Red Sky at Noon” and “One Night in Winter”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of British historian Simon Sebag Montefiore’s novel “Sashenka”.

