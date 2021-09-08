Iranian athletes better than expected in Tokyo: Khosravi Vafa

TEHRAN – President of Iran Paralympic Committee, Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, says that the Iranian athletes showed better than expected in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran finished in 13th place in the 2020 Paralympic Games, winning historic 12 gold medals as well as 11 silvers and one bronze.

Iran sent 62 athletes to Tokyo in 10 sports.

“We sent smaller team to Tokyo but got the better results. Our athletes were better than expected in the Games,” Khosravi Vafa said.

“I believe that there is nothing beyond our capacity. We will continue our policy to send the quality athletes to the next Paralympics,” he added.

Iran sent 110 athletes to Rio 2016 and finished 15th in the medal table in with 24 medals after winning eight golds, nine silvers and seven bronzes.

“We made history in Tokyo. We anticipated we would win 11 gold medals but claimed one more gold. In general, I have to say the results were very satisfying,” Khosravi Vafa concluded.