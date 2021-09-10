"Black Slaves" reveals ugliness of America's background

TEHRAN- The novel "Black Slaves" written by Kyle Anstoot and translated by Mohammad Ghazi hit bookstores by “Me’yar Elm” Publications.

The novel "Black Slaves" written by Kyle Anstoot and translated by Mohammad Ghazi was recently published by Me'yar Elm Publication. This book shows the past of the United States of America, especially the southern states, where slavery was practiced to its utmost ugliness.

The story begins in 1831 on a small farm in Alabama. The farm belongs to a father and son named Maxwell, who, according to local custom, are considered as prominent and aristocratic people and grow cotton, but their main occupation is slavery. Like their cattle, which breed a good race, they raise a new generation and do the same with their handsome slaves and tie matrimony with good-looking slaves.

Do not imagine that this slavery is accompanied by violence, savagery, anger, and beatings, rather, this slavery is mixed with compassion, kindness, blessing, and prosperity. The master supports his slaves the same as he supports his horse, chicken, dog, and sheep. Here, nothing is hidden from us from the details of the world of slavery. The author weaves this colorful rug with great patience, and engravings and motifs are so vivid that for hundreds of pages the reader imagines that he is reading a notebook containing daily events, not a real novel.

But this is only the appearance of the story because the story is a very strong drama that is included in a situation of slavery. It starts with a slow and sweet movement and progresses little by little with excitement, and at the climax, it explodes like a powerful bomb with such a terrifying explosion that it confuses the reader for a while.

But slaves seem to have their nature mixed with servitude and pure obedience. Feeling of being rebellious and disobedience strikes very seldom among slaves and in this situation, their only wish is to find a more helpless servant to use him as a subordinate.

When this work was published in France and was well welcomed, “Richard Wright” wrote about it, “Mandingo is the strangest book ever written about slavery, and it is the only book that is true in this field.”



