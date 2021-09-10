"Hero", "The Fourth Wall" to compete in London Film Festival

TEHRAN- London Film Festival added "Hero" directed by veteran Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi to its list of feature-length films and included "The Fourth Wall" as directed by Mahboubeh Kalaei among the short films.

"Hero" of acclaimed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, "Leave No Trace", "Spencer", "King Richard", "The Lost Girl" and "Titan" are among the films that will be screened at this year's edition of the London Film Festival, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The London Film Festival, which runs from October 6 to 17, has added a number of the most prestigious films of the year to its list of programs.

"Belfast" by Kenneth Branagh, "French Report" by Wes Anderson, "Spencer" by Pablo Larin, "Last Night at Soho" by Edgar Wright, "King Richard" by Reynaldo Marcus Green are among the films that have been added along with Asghar Farhadi’s “Hero” in this edition of the film festival.

"Motherly Saturday" by Eva Hasson, "The Lost Girl" by Maggie Gyllenhaal, "Ahmed's Knee" by Nadaf Lapid, "All of These Boys" by Bing Yu, "Between Two Worlds" by Emanuel Carre, "Survivor of Part II" by Joanna Hague, "Eye for an Eye," by Debbie Talker Green, “The First Wave” by Matthew Heinmann', and Jan P. Matojinsky's "Leave No Trace," and Todd Hines' "Underground Purple." Have been added to the list of films.

In the documentary section of the festival, documentaries such as "All About My Sister" by Wang Kyung, "Dance" by Pat Collins, and "Cow" by Andrea Arnold will compete in this edition of the festival.

A total of 159 feature-length films, 21 of which will be screened for the first time in the world.

The aforementioned films will be screened at London Film Festival in the current year which experiences its 65th edition.