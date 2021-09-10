Book published on Ayatollah Khamenei’s speeches ‘during Holy Month of Ramadan in 1974’ 

TEHRAN- "Outline of Islamic Thoughts in Holy Quran”, which is the result of the implementation of speeches of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during the holy month of Ramadan in 1974 was published in the form of a book.

The book entitled "Reconstruction of Resurrection Chapter of the Book on Outline of Islamic Thoughts in Holy Quran” was published at the initiative taken by a group of researchers from the Development Center of Imam Sadeq (AS) University and Office of Preachers at Imam Sadeq (AS) University.

The book of "Outline of Islamic Thoughts in Holy Quran”, which was the result of the implementation of sublime speeches of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during the Holy Month of Ramadan in 1974, found a special place in recognizing his view on Islam and ijtihad, systematic and scholastic recitation of its most fundamental subjects.

However, the mentioned book was considered as a source of teaching and discussion at university among seminary and academic elites and even public religious circles.

“Faith, Monotheism, Prophecy, and Guardianship” were the fourth topics that had been discussed in the series of speeches and lectures of Leader of the Islamic Revolution with an innovative and coherent approach. In addition to a general clarification of principles of Islamic thought, the book also showed well the intellectual foundations of Imam Khomeini and the Islamic Revolution.

But at the end of the book, the sweetness that the reader was feeling in his soul from reading this book was accompanied by a deep regret, the regret for the vacancy of discussing the topic of resurrection at the end of this book, which despite the fact that Leader of the Islamic Revolution promised to discuss this issue in one of these meetings, but did not find the opportunity to fulfill this promise.

In general, it was this regret and need that motivated for compilation of this magnificent book.

It is worth mentioning that the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution has mentioned the issue of “resurrection” on various occasions sporadically up to the present time, so it was necessary to put together a format that could be included in the book entitled "Outline of Islamic Thought in Holy Quran”.

The view of compilers of this magnificent book has been to complete the book of “Outlining and Reconstructing the Resurrection Section” of this book.

Although some differences in terms of entering and addressing issues and changes related to the tone and expression of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is undeniable with the original book of “Outlining the Islamic Thought”, the proportion of the content of this work will be quite obvious with the content of the book entitled “Outline of Islamic Thought in Holy Quran” for the reader due to the intellectual coherence of Ayatollah Khamenei.