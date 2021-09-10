Bushehr becomes Quranic capital of country

TEHRAN- Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO) director has said that Bushehr province has been turned into the Quranic capital of the country.

It is very valuable that Bushehr province has been introduced as the Quranic capital of the country because this southern province enjoys significant capacities and capability in this regard, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, Head of Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO), stated.

Speaking in a meeting of the Public Culture Council of Bushehr on Thursday, Hojjatoleslam Qomi went on to say that taking popular management of mosques into more serious consideration and paying more attention to Association of Combatant Clerics to the structure should be more powerful and upgraded than before.

Hojjatoleslam Qomi, who is a member of the Higher Council of Islamic Revolution, said, “Due to the cultural richness that exists in cultural organizations of Bushehr province, a Cultural Chamber must be set up in this southern province in order to pursue pertinent issues, challenges, and requirements.”

Head of Public Culture Council of Bushehr Province Ayatollah Gholam-Ali Safaei Bushehri was the next speaker who said that introduction of the southern province of Bushehr as a Quranic capital in the country is a great honor for this province.

Drastic and effective measures were taken in Bushehr province regarding the introduction of this province as Quranic capital of the country, he said, adding, “It is expected that responsible officials will make their utmost effort in line with realizing most objectives in this regard.”

Given the approach of reopening of New School Year (First of Mehr which falls on Sept. 22) and also training - educational centers in this province, concerned officials must make their utmost efforts and take necessary measures in this field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader’s representative and Friday prayers leader of Bushehr pointed to the activities of clergymen in the cultural field and stated that relevant clerics should hold monthly meetings with mosques to find their needs and problems and address their problems in line with solving them as soon as possible.

He put the current number of mosques in Bushehr province at 1,750 and added that 50 exemplary mosques should be selected in this province every three months and 200 exemplary mosques should be selected and introduced annually based on indicators.

Stating that a special program should be compiled regarding the Holy Quran and performing prayers at the Education Organization of the province, he recommended concerned officials to pay due attention to mosques in cultural arenas and put them (mosques) as a principle in their activities.