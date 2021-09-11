Vahidi appointed State Security Council chief

TEHRAN – In a decree released on Saturday, President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi as the chief of the State Security Council.

In part of his decree, Raisi said the decree is based on Article 176 of the Constitution.

The interior minister is given “full authority” in conducting duties and missions vested in the State Security Council, the president stated.



Raisi said it is hoped that the State Security Council as the “powerful arm” of the Supreme National Security Council take effective steps in protecting and promoting security inside the country through adopting necessary decisions.

Some top officials including police chief, IRGC commander, and Intelligence Ministry officials are members of the council.

