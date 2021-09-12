Jashn-e Atefeha begins to help students in need nationwide

TEHRAN – Jashn-e Atefeha, literally meaning the festival of kindnesses, aiming to collect contributions in kind or in cash for underprivileged students, started on Monday across the country.

For the past 20 years, the event is held annually by Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation.

The first phase of the event is held in mosques a week before the beginning of the new school year (September 23), and the second phase of the event is held at schools a week later when students can grant their donations to those students in need.

The event spreads altruistic culture and promotes the Islamic tradition for helping others, through which many financially struggling students are provided with the opportunity to continue their education.

This edition of the event is held with the aim of providing equipment for online education and paying tuition fees due to the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic and changes in the educational system.

In order to comply with the health protocols, the bases will not be established in the cities, and people can contribute through online platforms, Borna news agency reported.

All educational centers in Iran were closed from late February 2020, due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In order for students to keep in touch with their studies, the Ministry of Education launched a homegrown mobile application on April 9, called SHAD, providing students with distance learning programs.

Moreover, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also began to broadcast televised educational programs on a daily basis after school closures.

This year, it is planned to reopen schools with a delay of one month under health protocols, but education is followed in three forms of in-person, virtual, and television-based.

