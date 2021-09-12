Movies from Iran picked for Adana Golden Boll festival

TEHRAN – Four movies by Iranian filmmakers, including Asghar Farhadi’s “Hero”, have been selected to be screened in the various categories of the 28th International Adana Golden Boll Film Festival.

“Hero” will be screened in World Cinema, a section dedicated to screening movies by outstanding filmmakers of the world.

It is a fascinating drama about a man who goes to debtor’s prison. During a two-day leave, Rahim receives a bag of valuables and faces a dilemma of whether to appropriate the loss, pay off the creditor and ensure his freedom, or follow his conscience and find the owner.

“The Rotation” directed by Hazhir As’adi, “The Recess” by Navid Nikkhah-Azad, and “Left Handed” by Nasrin Mohammadpur will compete in the short film section of the festival, which will open on Monday in the southern Turkish city of Adana.

The animated film “The Rotation” tells the story of a country where there is a war between two tribes over claiming the sun in the sky. As a result of that war, the sun is annihilated and a volcano erupts. Those two tribes now are dead and a new sun is made, both done by the lava. Several centuries pass and the humans are still at war to claim the sun in the sky.

Earlier in November 2020, the movie received the award for best animated film at the 6th BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand.

“The Recess” tells the story of Sahar, a 17-year-old student who is determined to skip high school during the recess to attend the football stadium to watch the football match between Esteghlal F.C. vs. Al-Ain as part of the AFC Champions League against the national ban on women to enter football stadiums in Iran.

The acclaimed movie won the award for best dramatic short film at the 15th San Francisco Frozen Film Festival in July.

“Left Handed” follows Maryam, a woman that plans to make a crucial decision in her life.

The International Adana Golden Boll Film Festival will wrap up by awarding winners on September 19.

Photo: A poster for “The Rotation” directed by Hazhir As’adi.

MMS/YAW