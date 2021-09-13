Govt. supports 7,000 technological projects in 8 years

TEHRAN – The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has paved the way for research and production of technological products by supporting 7,000 projects.

Since 2013, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has supported more than 7,000 research projects, doctoral and postdoctoral dissertations, and research grants to develop research and ultimately technological achievement.

This support will also help solve the country's problems, as it is based on the country's scientific priorities in various branches of science, ISNA reported on Monday.

Over 7,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country. Empowerment of faculty members and graduates is another goal that is pursued. However, its important achievement is the development of Iranian-made products, and in addition, it helps researchers to continue research and achieve results.

According to the Vice Presidency, more than 11 scientific and specialized working groups in mathematics and physics, medical sciences, economics, engineering, economics, intergroup, arts and architecture, basic sciences, agriculture and natural resources and animal sciences receive and evaluate the projects, which will be supported if they are finally approved.

Some 141 national macro technology projects have been launched across the country until June 21, according to the Center for National Macro Technology Projects.

Supported by the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, “national macro technology projects” are knowledge-based and technological projects with commercialization abilities, implementation of which requires the extensive cooperation of various players.

However, these projects respond to the strategic and fundamental needs of the country. Given their impact on production, self-efficacy, and job creation, these projects must be supported as important tools for the realization of a knowledge-based economy in the country.

Technology development in Iran

Despite sanctions putting pressure on the country, a unique opportunity was provided for business development and the activity of knowledge-based companies in the country.

Currently, over 7,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, manufacturing diverse products to meet the needs of the domestic market while saving large amounts of foreign currency.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

