Fans can help Istiklol against Persepolis: Mubin Ergashev

TEHRAN - FC Istiklol coach Mubin Ergashev says that their fans will help them against Persepolis in the 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

The match will be held on Tuesday at the Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe.

Ergashev said the presence of up to 20,000 home fans can greatly help the Tajik club’s cause.

“This is a great event for our country,” he said. “For the first time in the history of Tajik football a match of this level will take place. We are very serious about the match, and we hope for a positive outcome.

“Our main trump card in this confrontation will be our fans, who will provide us with tremendous support. With their help, we hope to win the match.”