Traditional spinning revived in Lorestan

TEHRAN - The traditional craft of spinning, which was obsolete in the western Lorestan province, has recently been revived, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

To increase the skills of spinning instructors, training courses for nomads have been organized, Seyyed Amin Qasemi said on Tuesday.

Natives to different cities in the province participated in these training courses to learn the know-how of spinning with semi-industrial spindles, the official added.

"This method does not change the production process for traditional yarn and only uses electricity rather than hands to operate the spindles," he noted.

High wool production capacity in Lorestan province will contribute to the prosperity and spread of the ancient art of spinning as well as provide jobs and income for the women in the province, he explained.

Lorestan is one of the lesser-known travel destinations in Iran and mainly acts as a gateway to the neighboring Khuzestan province which hosts UNESCO sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil, and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System.

The province is also a region of raw beauty that an avid nature lover could spend weeks exploring, living with a nomad or rural family. Bisheh Waterfall, Snow Tunnel, Poldokhtar ponds, Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, Soltani Mosque of Borujerd, Shapouri Bridge, and Shirez Canyon are amongst tourist sites of the mountainous province.

Lorestan was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

The region was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

