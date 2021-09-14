Zurich Film Festival to screen three movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Three movies by Iranian filmmakers have been selected to be screened at the 17th edition of the Zurich Film Festival.

Asghar Farhadi’s acclaimed drama “A Hero”, the winner of the Grand Prix (ex aequo) at Cannes 2021, will be showcased in the Gala Premieres section of the festival, which will open in the Swiss city on September 23.

The film is about Rahim who is taken into custody as he is unable to pay his debts. After being granted two-day parole, he attempts to get his lender to write off part of the debt and withdraw the charges. When Rahim finds a handbag full of gold pieces and returns it to the owner instead of helping himself, he is suddenly celebrated in the media as an upstanding citizen.

“Ballad of a White Cow” co-directed by Behtash Sanaeiha and Maryam Moqaddam has been picked to be screened in the feature film competition. The film won third place in the 2021 Berlinale Competition Audience Award this year.

The film follows Mina, a young woman who lives alone with her deaf child as her husband was executed for a murder charge a year ago. She tries to get her life together, take good care of her child and make both ends meet. However, her life gets more sorrowful when she finds out that her husband was innocent.

“Hit the Road” will be reviewed in the Special Screenings category of the festival.

Directed by Panah Panahi, the film tells the story of one family and their mysterious journey through rural Iran. From early on, it’s made clear that the clan is on some sort of mission, and the drama slowly escalates as details are revealed.

From its humorous opening to its feverish, music-driven conclusion, this film both commands and rewards the viewer’s attention.

The Zurich Film Festival will run until October 3.

Photo: “Ballad of a White Cow” co-directed by Behtash Sanaeiha and Maryam Moqaddam.

