2021 ACL: Persepolis earn hard-fought win over Istiklol

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team of Iran earned a hard-fought win over Tajikistan’s Istiklol in the 2021 AFC Champions league Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Mahdi Torabi struck in the 90th minute to secure Persepolis a 1-0 win over Istiklol in Dushanbe’s Republican Central Stadium.



Persepolis were the better team in their away match but failed to capitalize on their chances against organized Istiklol until the last seconds of the match, when Torabi put the ball behind Istiklol goalkeeper Mukhriddin Hasanov.



“To play in the artificial turf was difficult since we didn’t use to play in the field in our league. I am very happy since we have earned a hard-fought win against an organized football team,” Torabi said.