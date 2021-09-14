Tractor fall short against Al Nassr: 2021 ACL

TEHRAN - Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr beat Iran's Tractor 1-0 in the 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Saudi Pro League side join fellow Riyadh side Al Hilal SFC and Iran’s Persepolis in the next round, with one of two Emirati sides Sharjah SC and Al Wahda FSCC to round off the West Zone’s quarter-finalists.

Vincent Aboubakar scored the only goal of the match in the 11th minute in Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium.

Iran’s Esteghlal also lost to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 2-0 Monday night.