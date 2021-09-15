Historical relics donated to Kerman cultural heritage department

TEHRAN – An Iranian national has donated two historical relics to a cultural heritage department of Kerman province.

“One of the objects is a [wrecked] clay jar and the other is a [broken] cylindrical container,” a local police commander in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Saturday.

“An ‘honorary guardian’ has been donated the relics, which date back to the prehistorical and Islamic eras,” the official said, CHTN reported.

The relics have been discovered in Jiroft that is one of the richest historical areas in the world, with ruins and artifacts dating back to the third millennium BC. Many Iranian and foreign experts see the findings in Jiroft as signs of civilization as great as Sumer and ancient Mesopotamia.

Big and sprawling Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

The southern province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

AFM