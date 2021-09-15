SATRA calls for explanation after Google Play removes Iranian apps  

TEHRAN – The Iranian Audiovisual Media Regulatory Authority (SATRA) has called for an explanation following Google Play’s decision to remove several Iranian applications from its store.

In a letter sent to Google Play, the SATRA Department for International Affairs wrote, “We officially ask you to provide an adequate explanation, rationale and documents that support your decision.”

“We strongly believe that the implementation of ‘techno-sanctions’ by a technology firm is substantially unjustified and against the principle of neutrality, which is the fundamental perspective that the Internet is built upon,” the letter added.

SATRA also said, “We condemn such an unjustified act that is clearly against the interest of our innovative businesses and we will surely take any necessary legal measures to safeguard Iranian audiovisual applications’ legitimate rights and interests.”

Google Play has removed the applications of several Iranian platforms, including Aparat, Filimo and Rubika, from its store over the past few weeks.

Some Persian news websites previously published reports announcing that Google’s decision to remove the applications was made following complaints from Iranian celebrities, which accused the organizers of the applications of violating their right to privacy by making fake accounts for the celebrities on social media.



Earlier last week, Iran’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology also said that it will pursue the issue through responsible international bodies.

Earlier in 2017, Google Play also removed Iranian apps from its store in compliance with the U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Photo: A logo for the Iranian Audiovisual Media Regulatory Authority (SATRA).

MMS/YAW

