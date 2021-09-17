Iranian trade delegation to visit Austria in mid-October

TEHRAN – Iran-Austria Joint Chamber of Commerce will dispatch a delegation of Iranian traders and businessmen to Austria next month.

The delegates will visit the European country during October 17-21 when the meeting of the two countries’ joint economic committee will be held.

The Iranian traders and businessmen are planned to have B-2-B meetings with their Austrian counterparts, while meet the economic and trade officials of that country, as well as Iranian officials working in Iran’s embassy in Vienna.

During an online meeting between Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum and Austrian Deputy Economy Minister for Economic Affairs, Innovation and International Policy Florian Frauscher in September 2020 the two sides had discussed the roadmap for economic cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, Zadboum referred to the positive progress of the cooperation agreements and memorandums signed within the economic roadmap of the two countries, and said: “Despite the sanctions and their effects on Iran’s trade, there are still favorable conditions for the development of economic relations between the two countries.”

Frauscher for her part underlined the satisfactory performance of the two countries' economic working groups and stressed the need for constant evaluation of these working groups in parallel by both Iran and Austria.

At the end of the virtual meeting, the two sides expressed hope for the elimination of the problems caused by the coronavirus, and the U.S. sanctions.

