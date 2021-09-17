What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Homa Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Najva Erfani.

The exhibit will continue until September 28 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Mahsa Leilabi, Nasim Mirzai, Ziba Rasuli-Madani, Samira Pahlavani and Danial Barzegar is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit “Behind the Mountain” will continue until October 1 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Paintings by Sepehr Hajiabadi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit named “Teyyeb” will be running until October 1 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Shahrzad Jahan is showcasing her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery 2.

An exhibition underway at O Gallery 1 is hanging photos by Matin Abedi.

The exhibitions will run until October 4 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Photo/painting

* Shalman Gallery is hanging photos and paintings by Faramarz Ahmadpur, Kambiz Hazratpur, Yusef Shajari-Aqdam, Elham Shiravi, Mahdis Kavemehr, Masiha Mandegar, Ali Mazarei, Parviz Moazzaz and Behdad Najafi in an exhibition entitled “Fall”.

Najafi is the curator of the showcase, which will run until September 26 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* An exhibition displaying photos and paintings by a group of artists, including Maryam Bayat, Leili Rezai, Sahar Tahmasbi, Nasrin Moradian, Baharak Qasemi and Toranj Jafarzadeh, is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit named “Smile of the Mask” will run until September 22 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

Photo

* Photos by Maryam Zandi, Alireza Shadizadeh, Mehdi Shadizadeh, Kiarang Alai and Shahram Karimi are currently on display in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 29 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Silkscreen

* Iranshahr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of silkscreens by Foad Sharifi.

The exhibit will run until October 1 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Ehsan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Narges Amiri, Atefeh Asakareh, Aidin Amanpur, Naghmeh Keshavarzi, Sara Musazadeh, Ashraf Kamankesh and several other artists.

The exhibit will run until September 21 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Artworks in various media by Avazeh Almasi, Puneh Oshidari, Aidin Baqeri, Maryam Behruzinia, Narges Farahani and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 1 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

MMS/YAW

