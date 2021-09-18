Govt., private sector discuss issues facing imports of basic goods

TEHRAN - The 78th meeting of the dialogue council of the government and the Tehran Province’s private sector was held on Saturday, in which issues pertaining to the imports of basic goods and raw materials into the country were discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Governor-General of Tehran Province Anushirvan Mohseni, the Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari, the Deputy Industry Minister Rasoul Mohammadi, and the representatives of the province private sector, the TCCIMA portal reported.

During the meeting, major challenges and issues pertaining to the imports of basic goods and supply of such commodities in the domestic markets including the timely imports and supply of raw materials, setting a ceiling for the import of basic goods, ambiguity in the type of currency allocated to the import of basic goods and the inefficiency of the country’s transport fleet were raised.

Speaking in the meeting, Khansari emphasized that the above-mentioned challenges would be the main bottlenecks in the supply of basic goods in the coming months and noted that the most important problem regarding the supply of basic goods in the country is the allocation of subsidized currency to some commodity items.

“The problems regarding the supply of basic goods will not be solved unless this issue is resolved,” he said.

EF/MA

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (2nd R) and Tehran Province Governor-General Anushirvan Mohseni (2nd L)