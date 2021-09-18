Public bathhouses in Zanjan made national heritage

Tehran- Two historical public bathhouses in Zanjan province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

“Listed on the national heritage list are the old bathhouses in the villages of Qeinarjah and Tabrizak,” CHTN reported on Saturday.

Five more properties including a holy shrine, historical site, mansion, ancient hill, and tekyieh were also added to the prestigious list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts on Saturday announced the inscriptions in separate letters to the governor-general of the northwestern province.

Bathhouses or ‘hammams’ in Iran were not only places for bathing and cleaning up. They had a social concept for people who gathered at these places weekly. There are still many bathhouses in Iranian cities but they do not have their social function anymore since most people have bathrooms in their homes due to the modern lifestyle.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

