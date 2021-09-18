“Spring in Autumn” named best Ahora Es Corto festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short drama “Spring in Autumn” by Ghasideh Golmakani has been selected as best film at the Ahora Es Corto (Now It’s Short) International Film Festival in Spain.

Filmed in Russia and Iran, the movie tells the story of an Iranian woman who leaves her husband and travels to Russia. Memories of her World Cup trip come up, as well as an uncomfortable secret.

“The jury wants to highlight the delicacy and subtlety of the plot, suggesting to the public many things that are off the screen and that are the true essence of the story,” the jury wrote in a statement published by the organizers.

By the prize, the jury also intends “to highlight the beautiful workmanship of the film, the poetry that the images give off and the quality, despite the few means, with which the short is shot. It has, like good movies, a wonderful ending.”

The winners of the festival were announced last week in the Spanish town of Vejer de la Frontera.

The jury also awarded a special mention to the animated short “The Incredible Vaccine of Dr. Dickinson” by Alex Rey from Spain.

The movie received the special mention for its originality, courage, humor, effectiveness and great animation work, as well as for the very opportune moment in which it has been produced and that it is politically incorrect.

Valeria Romanelli from Italy won the award for best actress for her role in the short “Andava Tutto Bene” by Italian director Paolo Fulvio Mazzacane.

“The jury highlights the credibility of the character and that the actress has been able to fully develop it and give it an evolution throughout the film, supporting the weight of the plot and revealing all that she keeps within herself,” the jury said.

Argentine actor Juan Lupi also received a special mention for his role in “Calvario” by Spanish director Lluis Margarit.

The Barbadillo Bicentennial Award for best original story went to “Too Big Drawing” by Gendazi Buto from Belarus.

Photo: A poster for “Spring in Autumn” by Ghasideh Golmakani.

MMS/YAW