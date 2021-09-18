Lucy Foley’s “Guest List” published in Persian

TEHRAN – British writer Lucy Foley’s novel “The Guest List” has been published in Persian.

Published by Saless, the book has been translated into Persian by Sahar Qadimi, who has previously rendered Colombian writer Ingrid Rojas Contreras’s novel “Fruit of the Drunken Tree” and Nigerian-British writer Oyinkan Braithwaite’s novel “My Sister, the Serial Killer”.

On an island off the coast of Ireland, guests gather to celebrate two people joining their lives together as one. The groom: handsome and charming, a rising television star. The bride: smart and ambitious, a magazine publisher.

It’s a wedding for a magazine, or for a celebrity: the designer dress, the remote location, the deluxe party favors, the boutique whiskey. The cellphone service may be spotty and the waves may be rough, but every detail has been expertly planned and will be expertly executed.

But perfection is for plans, and people are all too human. As the champagne is popped and the festivities begin, resentments and petty jealousies begin to mingle with the reminiscences and well wishes.

The groomsmen begin the drinking game from their school days. The bridesmaid not-so-accidentally ruins her dress. The bride’s oldest (male) friend gives an uncomfortably caring toast.

And then someone turns up dead. Who didn’t wish the happy couple well? And perhaps more important, why?

Foley lives in London, but loves traveling - both in real life and on the page, hence the appearance of some far-flung locations in her writing.

Her latest novel is “The Invitation”, which is set in the film world of the 1950s, along the Italian Riviera.

Her debut novel, “The Book of Lost & Found” was published in early 2015.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Lucy Foley’s novel “The Guest List”.

