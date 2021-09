TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji appointed Majid Chegeni as the new head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) in a decree on Sunday, Shana reported.

Chegeni replaced Hassan Montazer Torbati who served as the NIGC head since November 2018.

He previously served as the head of the Oil Ministry’s office for supervision of exports and exchanges of petroleum products.

EF/MA