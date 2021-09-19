Gears at Tehran gas station likely to gain global status

TEHRAN - Vintage items at Darvazeh Dolat Gas Station Museum in downtown Tehran have the potential to score global registrations, the director of the museum has announced.

The highlights are two industrial treasures including a 1947 Leyland petrol tanker and a 1921 Satam gas pump, both of which are worthy of being listed as industrial world heritage, Maryam Esmaeili said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Leyland was a British automotive engineering and manufacturing company, while Satam was a French company supplying metering solutions to the oil and gas industry.

The Leyland petrol tanker offered the capability of refueling 12,000 liters of gasoline and Satam gas pump operated 5 liters at a time, stopping after each, the official explained. The Leyland company built these tankers from 1896 to 1968, and this is the only example in the country, which is on display at the museum, she noted.

This museum houses some 500 historic objects, all of which registered on the national heritage list and date back 50 to 100 years, she added.

She also noted that during the 1940s, fourteen gas stations were built in Tehran with the assistance of a British company, of which only the Darvezeh Dolat Gas Station Museum and Station No. 4 still exist. Other gas stations have slowly crumbled and repurposed.

The museum was active as a gas station till the 1990s, after which it ceased operations to the construction of the subway. In 2017, the museum department of the Oil Ministry has restored and turned the building into a museum.

ABU/AFM