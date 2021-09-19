Iranian volleyball coach Hossein Kazemi dies

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball coach Hossein Kazemi passed away at the age of 42 on Sunday.

He lost his long battle with lung cancer in his homeland Amol, Mazandaran Province.

Kazemi was a member of coaching staff in the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship, where Iran won the title in Bahrain.

He was laid to rest in Amol.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to the Kazemi family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.