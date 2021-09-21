Italian embassy hosts energy transition, environment seminar

TEHRAN – The Italian Embassy in Tehran hosted on Monday a bilateral seminar on energy transition and the environment.

The event was organized in cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency and The European House Ambrosetti.

"The challenges posed by sustainable development are of a truly global nature, and today's seminar is an indication of Italy’s deep interest in environmental issues,” said Italy’s Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone in his introductory remarks. “We are convinced that only by establishing a positive agenda it is possible to foster confidence at the regional level and to tackle effectively and collectively pressing global challenges”, he continued.

Placed along an ideal itinerary going from Ambrosetti’s Cernobbio Forum and in anticipation of the 7th edition of the ROME MED DIALOGUES scheduled this coming December, the event brought together, in a hybrid format, partly online and partly in presence, representatives of Iran’s Presidency of the Republic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Energy, members of the private sectors from both countries, analysts from international think tanks and research centers. Over 600 Italian and Iranian companies have also followed the event online.

On this occasion, Italy’s objectives as co-President of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) as well as of the G-20 Group were highlighted, particularly through the screening of the speech delivered by Italy’s Minister for environmental transition Cingolani at the latest edition of the Cernobbio Forum.

In the panel devoted to energy transition and the housing and construction sector, Italian and Iranian speakers presented their views and best practices, with a special focus on working out ideas and proposals to develop cooperation increasingly consistent with the principles of energy efficiency, decarbonization, and minimizing the impact on the environment.

FB/MG