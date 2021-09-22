10 national plans to promote medicinal plants

TEHRAN – Ten national plans have been defined to promote the culture of production and consumption of medicinal plants, according to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has taken technological steps to flourish this ancient industry in the country. Among these measures, we can mention the development of a promotional package to develop the production and use of these products.

"Using the capacity of national media and supporting national and international exhibitions and festivals in the field of medicinal plants" and "Using the capacity of education to promote the importance of medicinal plants in primary to secondary education" are among other actions.

Also, "culture promotion and reform of society's attitude towards traditional medicine and promotion of healthy lifestyle" and "establishment of a database of available traditional medicines" and "establishment of a system for registering traditional and herbal medicines and providing pharmaceutical information" have also been implemented.

Iranian traditional medicine is one of the most ancient forms of traditional medicine. It is grounded in the concept of four senses of humor: phlegm (Balgham), blood (Dam), yellow bile (Safra'), and black bile (Sauda'). The concept of four senses of humor is based on the teachings of Rhazes and Avicenna into an elaborate medical system.

Iranian traditional medicine strongly focuses on prioritizing health maintenance and disease prevention over treatment.

8,000 herbal species grow in Iran

So far, about 30,000 plant species are identified in the world, with Iran's share of about 8,000 species that its plant diversity is more than the whole of Europe.

Currently, about 2,300 species of medicinal plants have been identified in the country, accounting for one-third of the medicines used in human societies, the share of world trade in these products is about $124 billion and Iran’s share is $570 million, which is only 0.5 percent of the total.

The per capita consumption of medicinal plants in Iran is about one kilogram of dried plants, in other words, 83,000 tons of medicinal plants worth 1.2 trillion rials (around $29 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) are consumed in the country, while in Europe this amount is 900 grams and in the United States is 2.5 kilograms.

FB/MG