What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sayeh Mansur.

The exhibit entitled “Communal Solitude” will be running until October 12 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Mohsen Mahmudizadeh is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit named “Route” will run until October 4 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Paintings by Mohammad-Jafar Pakravan are currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until October 12 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Aran Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Shaqayeq Ahmadian.

Entitled “This Is My Morning”, the exhibition will run until October 8 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* A collection of paintings by Elham Azimi is currently on display in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Patchwork Identity” runs until October 8 at the gallery that can be found at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem Maqam St.



Sculpture/painting

* Sculptures and paintings by a group of artists, including Mohammad Fadavi, Kambiz Khodbandeh, Mahmud Javadipur, Sadeq Tabrizi, Reza Azimain, Ali Khaleq and Manuchehr Niazi, are on view in an exhibition at Mojdeh Gallery.

The exhibit named “From Object to Figure” will run until October 4 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.



Multimedia

* An exhibition displaying artworks in various media by Sara Najmai, Akram Naqdineh, Maryam Sadeqi, Parham Pulad, Nazli Nazari, Zeinab Mahmudi, Saba Kianimajd and several other artists, is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 29 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

* Artworks in various media by Sara Keshmiri, Monir Sehat, Anahita, Amir Samavat, Sajed Babai, Leila Shoqi and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “3rd Effacement” will be running until October 4 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Bahareh Vasei, Leila Moradi, Salumeh Olyai, Hoda Moqaddam and dozens of other artists are displaying their artworks in various media in an exhibition at Artland Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until September 29 at the gallery, which can be found at 4 Safa Alley, Kachui St. in the Evin neighborhood.



Teahouse painting

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an auction for Iranian teahouse paintings by Hassan Esmaeilizadeh, Abbas Bolukifar, Mohammad Hamidi, Ali-Akbar Larani, Fat’hollah Qollar-Aqasi, Hossein Qollar-Aqasi, Mohammad Rahmani and several other masters of this genre.

The exhibit runs until October 2 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

MMS/YAW

