Mostafa Ajorloo named Esteghlal GM

TEHRAN - Mostafa Ajorloo has been named as new general manager of Esteghlal football club on Friday.

He replaced Ahmad Madadi, who stepped down from his position last week.

Ajorloo has previously worked as general manager in three Iranian clubs Pas, Steel Azin and Tractor.

Iran’s Sports Ministry will also appoint Persepolis general manager within the next few days.

Esteghlal and Persepolis are owned by Iran’s Sports Ministry.