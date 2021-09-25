400,000 foreign nationals living in Iran vaccinated

TEHRAN – Iran has vaccinated 400,000 foreign nationals against coronavirus over the past few days, Karim Hemmati, head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said on Saturday.

Registered foreign nationals are vaccinated just like Iranian nationals, so far, more than 400,000 of whom have been vaccinated, he stated.

It was decided to issue a temporary identity card for undocumented foreign nationals, for which the International Credit Federation has considered an amount of budget, Hemmati noted.

Iran is hosting the world's fourth-largest refugee community. Due to the long borders and the new political situation in Afghanistan, more refugees may enter Iran, and the IRCS is ready to vaccinate people at the borders, he announced.

UN appreciates Iran for vaccinating foreign nationals

On May 24, Indrika Ratwatte, Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said that Iran has generously considered refugees over the age of 75 for vaccination against coronavirus, appreciating Iran for over four decades of hosting refugees.

Iran hosting world's fourth-largest refugee community

Iran is hosting the world's fourth-largest refugee community. The country has generously hosted approximately 1 million refugees for the past 30 years. The majority, which mainly came from Afghanistan and Iraq, live in urban areas. Approximately 31,000 of the most vulnerable refugees living in 20 settlements located throughout the country.

Based on the latest statistics, over 3 million Afghans are living in Iran - some 780,000 Afghan refugees, over 2 million undocumented Afghans, and another 600,000 Afghan passport-holders with Iranian visas.

However, in light of the pandemic, all refugees, even those undocumented, benefited from access to free primary health services and free COVID-19 related testing, treatment, and hospitalization, just like Iranian nationals.

The same happened for the vaccination when the country has generously considered refugees over the age of 75 for vaccination against coronavirus.

In order to support the refugees living in the country, the seventh phase of the health insurance plan will cover 120,000 vulnerable refugees through a memorandum of understanding signed between the Health Insurance Organization and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In Iran, UNHCR is seeking $16.2 million for its COVID-19 emergency, while requires an additional $98.7 million to support Iran in maintaining and sustaining its commendable inclusive refugee policies, under the umbrella of the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR).

FB/MG

