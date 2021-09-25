Novel “Dry” on California drought published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of the novel “Dry” by Neal Shusterman and Jarrod Shusterman has come to Iranian bookstores.

Parastu Purgilani is the translator of the book published by the Peydayesh publishing house in Tehran.

It is about one teen who is forced to make life and death decisions for her family in this harrowing story of survival when the California drought escalates to catastrophic proportions.

The drought, or the Tap-Out, as everyone calls it, has been going on for a while now. Everyone’s lives have become an endless list of don’ts: don’t water the lawn, don’t fill up your pool, don’t take long showers.

Until the taps run dry. Suddenly, Alyssa’s quiet suburban street spirals into a warzone of desperation; neighbors and families turned against each other on the hunt for water.

And when her parents don’t return and her life—and the life of her brother—is threatened, Alyssa has to make impossible choices if she’s going to survive.

Award-winning author Neal Shusterman grew up in Brooklyn, New York where he began writing at an early age.

In the years since, Neal has made his mark as a successful novelist, screenwriter and television writer.

As a full-time writer, he claims to be his own hardest task-master, always at work creating new stories to tell.

His books have received many awards from organizations such as the International Reading Association, and the American Library Association, as well as garnering a myriad of state and local awards across the country.

He lives in Southern California with his children Brendan, Jarrod, Joelle and Erin, who are a constant source of inspiration.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of the novel “Dry” written by Neal Shusterman and Jarrod Shusterman.

MMS/YAW