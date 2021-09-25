President: No one should be deprived of education due to poverty

TEHRAN — On Saturday, President Ebrahim Raisi said no one should be denied of the opportunity for education due to poverty.

"No one should be deprived of education due to poverty,” Raisi said at the official opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 school year.

He said investment in education is a great asset.

“Spending on education is the largest investment and the country's progress happens through education and training,” Raisi noted.

Insisting that all institutions must help and serve education, Raisi called school a “pillar of social solidarity.”

He also said that all Iranians appreciated school better during the COVID-19 conditions and realized how important school is as a point of connection between the house and other aspects of society.

The President added, “I must also sincerely thank all the women and mothers of the society who played the role of teachers in homes for the children during the closure of schools.”

This experience showed what important capacities the family and mothers have that should be considered and promoted in the growth of society, he noted.

“The pivotal position and fundamental role of schools requires that all institutions of the country in various fields of media, economy, culture, etc. help education and all institutions are obliged to serve the school,” Raisi continued.

The president added that spending resources on education is not a cost but the largest and most productive investment that can guarantee the future of the country.

He noted that if the education reform document is not implemented, the schools and education system in the country will not be reformed.

“The school must be transformation-seeking and the transformation of the school depends on the work being in the hands of those seeking transformation.”

He said should it should be specified why the remaining parts of the reform document have not been implemented so far.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said since about two-third of the Iranian population have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 Pandemic preparations should be made to open schools.

“According to the plans, we will soon reach the goal of 70% vaccination of the society, and my request to the education officials is to make efforts towards the expansion of face-to-face education with strict observance of health protocols,” he stated.

The health ministry plans to vaccinate schoolchildren aged between 12-18.

Iran is one of the countries in the world greatly affected by the Coronavirus. Until Saturday (September 25) 119,72 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic.



