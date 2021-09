TEHRAN – Former Iran freestyle wrestler Mohammad Mehdi Yaghoubi passed away on Saturday.

He died of heart disease at the age of 91.

Yaghoubi won a bronze medal in the -57kg class in Helsinki in 1951 World Wrestling Championships.

He also claimed a silver medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to the Yaghoubi’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.