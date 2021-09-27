Mali appreciates IRCS for quality health services

TEHRAN – The Malian Health Minister Dieminatou Sangare has appreciated the services provided by the health center of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in the African country, IRNA reported on Monday.

She made the remarks in a meeting with the head of IRCS health center Khalil Mokhtari.

Mokhtari for his part said that the health center is providing services to Malian people for 29 years and performing more than 5 types of specialized therapies.

Eye surgeries, ENT, cesarean section, and paraclinical facilities, etc. are among the services provided by this center, he added.

It is necessary for the Malian Ministry of Health to take appropriate measures to solve the problems of this center, so that the development process pace up for the benefit of the deprived, he highlighted.

Providing low-tariff and government-sponsored medical services for coronavirus vaccination as well as care for mothers before and after pregnancy is one of the services provided by the IRCS health center in Mali, he noted.

Sangare appreciating the services of the IRCS expressed hope that the humanitarian activities of the center in Mali will expand.

IRCS services worldwide

At present, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists

One of the most important points in establishing medical centers abroad is that all of these centers are self-governing and earn their income by providing services to patients in the mentioned countries,” Karim Hemmati, IRCS head, noted on January 13.

FB/MG