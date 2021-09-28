Mazandaran wetlands hosting first flocks of migratory birds

TEHRAN – The first group of migratory birds from Siberia have landed in the wetlands of northern Mazandaran province to spend the winter.

Two species of migratory birds, namely Eurasian teal, and flamingos, entered Sorkhrud and Azbaran lagoons over the past few days, Kouros Rabiei, the head of the provincial department of environment, said on Tuesday.

According to the routine of previous years, different species of migratory birds, including ducks (mallard, common pochard, gadwall, crested duck, and pintail), pelicans, swans, graylag goose, owls, flamingos, coots, and cormorants, winter in 600,000 hectares of the wetlands as well as Miankaleh wetland.

About five to seven million birds migrate to Iran in different seasons. It is predicted that in autumn and winter, 120 species of birds will land in the wetlands, reservoirs, and dams of Mazandaran, he further noted, IRNA reported.

And any trapping and hunting of birds in the wetlands, ponds, and reservoirs of Mazandaran is prohibited and in case of any violation, violators will face punishment.

The annual census for migratory birds in Iran begins in the middle of the Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22-January 20) and ends in the middle of the month of Bahman (January 21-February 19), through which Iran hosts rare species of migratory birds heading from north to the southern countries due to reduced seasonal temperatures and food availability.

Iran’s bird species

Hosting over 600 species of birds, Iran is a climatically rich country, so it is said that the number of bird species in Iran is higher than in the whole of Europe. A wide range of wetlands is the reason behind migratory birds choosing Iran for an annual wintering habitat, as a large number of birds fly a thousand miles each year to benefit from this rich climate.

Every year, from early September to late February, Iran hosts rare species of migratory birds heading from north to the southern countries due to reduced seasonal temperatures and food availability.

It is estimated that there are about 50 billion birds in the world out of 9,000 species, many of which are migratory. Accordingly, about five to seven million birds migrate to Iran in different seasons. There are about 530 species of birds in Iran, 320 of which are migratory species, some of which are native species.

Among the various groups of migratory birds wintering in Iran, the largest population belongs to the group of geese, swans, and ducks amounting to 781,499 and the smallest population of seven are the long-tailed ducks or oldsquaw.

The provinces of Mazandaran and Golestan are the first provinces with the highest number of migratory birds for having sufficient resources, as the movement of migratory birds is closely linked to the seasonal availability of resources.

FB/MG



