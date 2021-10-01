Iran learn fate at 2022 FIVB World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their opponents at the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Russia 2022.

The Persians have been drawn along with Argentina, Netherlands and Egypt in Pool F.

The 24 participating teams were drawn into six pools of four each for the preliminary phase of the competition.

Pools:

● Pool A in Moscow*: VFR, Serbia, Tunisia, Puerto Rico

● Pool B in Kemerovo: Brazil, Japan, Cuba, Qatar

● Pool C in Novosibirsk: Poland, the U.S., Mexico, Bulgaria

● Pool D in Ufa: France, Slovenia, Germany, Cameroon

● Pool E in Yekaterinburg: Italy, Canada, Turkey, China

● Pool F in Krasnoyarsk: Argentina, Iran, Netherlands, Egypt

The 2022 World Championship runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 11 across a total of ten cities (Kazan, Kaliningrad and Yaroslavl joining in later rounds those already set to host the first phase).