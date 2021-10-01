“Any Day Now” actor Shahab Hosseini honored at Beijing festival

TEHRAN – Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini has won the award for best supporting actor at the 11th Beijing International Film Festival.

He received the award for his portrayal of Bahman in “Any Day Now” directed by Iranian-Finish director Hamy Ramezan.

The film is about Ramin Mehdipur, a 13-year-old boy and his Iranian family, all of whom have been living in a refugee center in Finland. Just as Ramin starts to enjoy the school holidays, the family receives the terrible news their asylum application has been denied. The Mehdipurs file a final appeal, and they continue with their everyday lives, trying to keep a positive attitude despite the looming danger of deportation. As Ramin starts the new school year, every moment, every friendship will be more precious than ever.

It also received the best music award. Tuomas Nikkinen has collaborated in this film as a composer.

The winners of the Chinese festival were honored during a ceremony on Thursday as the group of actors in the Chinese drama “Beyond the Skies” won the award for best actor.

Directed by Liu Zhihai, “Beyond the Skies” was also selected as best film. It also brought Fu Xinjun the award for best cinematographer.

The war tells a heart-breaking story of a patriotic military mission in 1935 as Chinese soldiers sacrificed their lives for the historical mission with their sense of a calling of the heart.

Andrey Zaytsev from Russia was named best director for “A Siege Diary”.

The film tells about the longest siege in the whole history of mankind. This is the siege of Leningrad by the Nazis during the Second World War. About 1 million civilians died within that period, mostly out of hunger.

Noee Abita won the award for best actress for her role “Slalom”, a France-Belgium co-production directed by Charlene Favier.

The award for best supporting actress went to Nanna Skaarup Voss for her role in the Danish drama “The Pact” directed by Bille August.

The film written by Christian Torpe also won the award for best screenplay.

Photo: Shahab Hosseini (R) and his co-stars in a scene from “Any Day Now”.

MMS/YAW

