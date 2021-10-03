S. Korea midfielder Chang-hoon misses Iran match

TEHRAN – South Korea key midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon will be absent in the match against Iran due to the foot injury.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has suffered an ankle injury and has been replaced by Freiburg player Jeong Woo-yeong.

South Korea will meet Iran on Oct. 12 at the 2022 World Cup qualification in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Iran sit top of Group A with six points, followed by South Korea with four points.