Stock market expected to be stable in Q3

TEHRAN - A capital market analyst says the Iranian stock market is expected to be stable in the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23-December 21), IRNA reported.

“We expect to see a steady trend in market transactions in [the Iranian calendar months of] Aban and Azar (autumn months), and I suggest shareholders invest in leading industries,” Salman Nasirzadeh said.

He pointed to the current risks of the stock exchange and added: "The stock market in the current situation, along with its positive movements, is associated with risks, now the most important risk that may be imposed on the market is possible macroeconomic decisions."

He emphasized the measures that can help the stock market to follow an uptrend and said: "By creating stability in the regulations, transparency of information and increasing the initial public offering in the market, it is possible to change the trend of the market.”

Nasirzadeh stated that with proper knowledge of investing in stock exchange transactions, the capital market can be considered as a positive market in the medium- and long term.

Back in July, Market Analyst Mostafa Safari had said that trades in the Iranian stock market will be much better and more reasonable in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year compared to the first half of the year.

Safari believed that reaching a possible agreement on the nuclear deal will have a positive impact on the capital market and pave the way for significant growth in the market.

Following the supportive measures taken by the government, the Iranian stock market has been gradually getting back on track and experts believe that the market is regaining people’s trust.

Market Expert Reza Alavi also said in July that the inflow of liquidity into the market and the increase in the value of transactions indicate that people are once again trusting the capital market.

“At present, other markets such as gold, foreign currency, and cars are not attractive enough for investors, and stock market is still a good place for people's investments,” Alavi told IRIB.

“After the election debates, people have come to the conclusion that the stock market is one of the priorities of the new government, and for this reason, they have re-trusted this market, and as a result, the inflow of new capital into the market has increased,” he said.

He further mentioned the rise in the global oil prices and the stability of the foreign currency exchange market as factors that resulted in the stability of the stock market.

EF/MA