Farshad Mahdipur appointed deputy culture minister for press affairs

TEHRAN – Journalist Farshad Mahdipur has been selected as the deputy culture minister for press affairs.

His appointment was announced in a press release published on Sunday by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Mahdipur has begun his career as a journalist with working for the Persian dailies Hamshahri, Quds, Jam-e Jam. He has also worked for the Mehr News Agency and Fars News Agency.

The Persian daily Sobhe No was founded by Mahdipur who also served as the editor-in-chief for several years.

He is the founder of the Cyberspace Study Center at the Institute for Islamic Culture and Thoughts and was the former director the Cultural and Social Study Center of the institute.

In his decree published on Sunday, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili called on Mahdipur “to exploit the potential of press media, news agencies and websites, online social media, to give a true image of the growth and achievements of the Islamic Revolution and introduce the media aims of the government in Iran and outside of the country.”

He also emphasized the need for “the expansion of media relationships with regional and global organizations regarding the cultural and media policies adopted by the popular government.”

He also asked Mahdipur “to make a revision of his office structure due to the development of cyberspace and social media.”

The winds of change are blowing through the entire Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Earlier last week, Mohammad Khazaei, producer of acclaimed movies such as “Emperor of Hell” and “Damascus Time”, was appointed the new director of the Cinema Organization of Iran.

The changes have also hit other organizations. the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, selected Payman Jebelli as the new managing director of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) last week.

Photo: New Deputy Culture Minister for Press Affairs, Farshad Mahdipur, in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW