“The Black Death” hits Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Emily Mahoney’s “The Black Death: Bubonic Plague Attacks Europe” has been published in Persian.

Translated by Parisa Sayyadi, the book was released by Qoqnus.

The Bubonic Plague terrorized Europe and North Africa in the 14th century, killing millions of people.

In “The Black Death”, readers learn many fascinating facts about what became known as the “Black Death.”

They discover that the cause of the disease was unknown for most of the epidemic, and many unlikely things were blamed, including bad smells and occult rituals.

Detailed sidebars and a comprehensive timeline augment the compelling text as it examines how the disastrous events of the plague were exacerbated by people’s ignorance of scientific facts.

Mahoney is also the author of “American Civil Rights Movement (Civic Participation: Fighting for Rights)”.

The American Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s marked a shift in how African Americans were treated in the United States.

This volume highlights the important events and figures that made this movement successful.

The book introduces readers to important activists who fought for civil rights by raising their voices and refusing to accept unfair laws.

Her credits also included “Attack of the Killer Bees (Animal Invaders: Destroying Native Habitats)”, “The Science of Soccer”, “20 Fun Facts about Amphibian Adaptations” and “Kate Middleton (Superwomen Role Models)”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Emily Mahoney’s “The Black Death”.

