Saipa to meet Supreme at Asian Women's Club Volleyball third-place match

TEHRAN – Saipa will meet Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi in third-place match of the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Thursday.

Saipa failed to qualify for the final match after being defeated by Kazakhstan’s Altay 3-1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22) on Wednesday.

The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from October 1 to 7.

The winners of the tournament will book their place at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.