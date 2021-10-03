Saipa earn first win at 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Saipa defeated Rebisco of Philippines 3-1 (26-24, 22-25, 25-13, 25-17) in Pool B of the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

The Iranian team had lost to Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi and Altay of Kazakhstan in the previous matches.

Saipa will play Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu VC to book a place in the semifinals on Monday.

The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from October 1 to 7.

The winners of the tournament will book their place at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.