Saipa fall short against Altay at 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Saipa of Iran were defeated against Kazakhstan’s Altay (25-11, 25-20, 25-15) at the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Saturday.

Saipa had lost to Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi 3-1 on Day 1.

Maryam Hashemi’s team will meet Rebisco of Philippines in Pool B on Sunday.

Pool A consists of Nakhon Ratchasima QminC of Thailand, Zhetysu of Kazakhstan and Philippine’s Choco Mucho.

The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from October 1 to 7.

The winners of the tournament will book their place at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.