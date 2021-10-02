Saipa fall short against Altay at 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship
TEHRAN – Saipa of Iran were defeated against Kazakhstan’s Altay (25-11, 25-20, 25-15) at the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Saturday.
Saipa had lost to Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi 3-1 on Day 1.
Maryam Hashemi’s team will meet Rebisco of Philippines in Pool B on Sunday.
Pool A consists of Nakhon Ratchasima QminC of Thailand, Zhetysu of Kazakhstan and Philippine’s Choco Mucho.
The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from October 1 to 7.
The winners of the tournament will book their place at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.
