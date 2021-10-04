Saipa to meet Altay at 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship semis

TEHRAN – Saipa will play Kazakhstan’s Altay in the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Wednesday.

The Iranian team defeated Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu VC 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-23) on Monday.

The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from October 1 to 7.

The winners of the tournament will book their place at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.