Saipa lose to Supreme Chonburi at 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Saipa of Iran were defeated against Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13) at the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Friday.

Saipa will meet Kazakhstan’s Altay and Rebisco of Philippines in Pool B on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“It has been two years that we were away from the international arenas due to COVID-19. We have just met our rivals here and we do not know them very well,” Maryam Hashemi said ahead of the competition.

“I have many experienced players and I expect them to try to be among the top four teams. I know many teams are coming with their national players. The level of the event is high and we will have tough matches ahead of us,” she stated.

“We have to focus on the matches day by day. We could not get help from our legionnaires and they are now playing with their teams outside Iran and could not come to give us helping hand,” Hashemi added.

Pool A consists of Nakhon Ratchasima QminC of Thailand, Zhetysu of Kazakhstan and Philippine’s Choco Mucho.

The competition is being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from October 1 to 7.

The winners of the tournament will book their place at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.