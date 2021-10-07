Saipa come fourth at Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s Saipa were defeated against Supreme Chonburi of Thailand 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) in the third-place match of the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Thursday.

Kazakhstan’s Altay defeated Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima in straight sets in the final match.

The competition was held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from October 1 to 7.

Altay booked their place at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.